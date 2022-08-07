New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carvana were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 612.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,425,000 after buying an additional 435,469 shares during the last quarter.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,810.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 144.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Carvana to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

