New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,987 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,987 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 178,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.3 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

