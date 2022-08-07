New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,054 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. CWM LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Voya Financial by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.90.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

