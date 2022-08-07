New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 40,952 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,952 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $2,601,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $42.38 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.