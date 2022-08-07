New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 41,685 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,437 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 41,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lyft were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 43.21% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

