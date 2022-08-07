Nextdoor (KIND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Nextdoor to post earnings of -0.09 per share for the quarter. Nextdoor has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 48.40 million. On average, analysts expect Nextdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE KIND opened at 3.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.57. Nextdoor has a 12 month low of 2.47 and a 12 month high of 18.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Nextdoor

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIND. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 6.90.

In other news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,611,554 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.55 per share, with a total value of 5,721,016.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,253,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,649,442.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,611,554 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.55 per share, with a total value of 5,721,016.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,253,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 18,649,442.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,050,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 6,416,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,837,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 68.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nextdoor by 77.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 16,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.