Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 474,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nielsen stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

