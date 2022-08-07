NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

NL Industries Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NL opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.98. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 48.59% and a return on equity of 18.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

NL Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NL Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in NL Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in NL Industries in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NL Industries in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NL Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.