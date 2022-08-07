NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
NL Industries Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NL opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.98. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.20.
NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 48.59% and a return on equity of 18.80%.
NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.
