Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,869,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $199,712. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.16 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

