NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Down 7.8%

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.53. 308,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,151,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 724.13% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

