Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Trading Up 16%

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 36,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Novonix Stock Up 18.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 53.38, a current ratio of 54.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novonix stock. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

