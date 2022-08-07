NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,056,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NOW were worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
NOW Price Performance
Shares of DNOW opened at $11.41 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $12.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
NOW Company Profile
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
