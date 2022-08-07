NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,071 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NRG Energy stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.87%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

