NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $4,359.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,239.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,537.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $82.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.