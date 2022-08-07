Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.9 %

OCSL stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.25. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the purchase, the president now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,881 shares of company stock valued at $215,195 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 43,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 826,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending



Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

