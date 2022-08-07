ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
ODP Stock Up 1.0 %
ODP stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. ODP has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $48.00.
Institutional Trading of ODP
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ODP
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.
