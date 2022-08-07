Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $15.09

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $14.11. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

