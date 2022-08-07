Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $342.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $142,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,049.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 15,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $521,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,683.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,540 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $142,692.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,049.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,049 shares of company stock worth $2,165,001 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $3,803,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

