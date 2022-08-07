Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Olympic Steel Price Performance
Olympic Steel stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $342.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.70.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $3,803,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.
About Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)
