Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE OHI opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $35.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,185,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,081,000 after buying an additional 297,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.