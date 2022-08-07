Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.
Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE OHI opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $35.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,185,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,081,000 after buying an additional 297,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
