Oncology Institute (TOI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Oncology Institute has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter.

TOI opened at $6.61 on Friday. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Richy Agajanian sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 395,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

