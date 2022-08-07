ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

