Oppenheimer Downgrades BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Market Perform

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.20. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,409 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

