Oppenheimer Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $400.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $357.32.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $315.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.45 and a 200-day moving average of $280.01. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 123.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $3,007,896. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

