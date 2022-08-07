Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OGN stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 7,651.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 83,553 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 356,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 31.9% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 108,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 41.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.