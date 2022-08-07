Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 7,651.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 83,553 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 356,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 31.9% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 108,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 41.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

