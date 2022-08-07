Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Down 7.8% Following Weak Earnings

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 4,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 424,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth $117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.65.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.