Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,268,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,409,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,761,666. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

