Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.81. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $220.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $191.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 5.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 73.1% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

