Paragon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 167.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.34 and its 200 day moving average is $157.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

