Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.21. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.