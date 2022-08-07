Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 69.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PXT. Cormark lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.14.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$21.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.42. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$17.28 and a 12 month high of C$30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$572.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 7.9499996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 7,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total transaction of C$207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,495,460.40.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

