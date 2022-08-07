Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $292.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.49 and its 200-day moving average is $277.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,479,000 after purchasing an additional 309,246 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,882.1% during the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 197,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.