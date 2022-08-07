Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $45,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Passage Bio by 847.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.