Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $13,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $140.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.22, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

