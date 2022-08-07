Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $269.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTYGet Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.38.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $255.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.12 and a 200-day moving average of $191.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

