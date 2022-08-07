Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $265.00 at Cowen

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTYGet Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $240.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.38.

Paylocity Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $255.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.36. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.