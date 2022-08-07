Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $265.00 at Cowen

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $240.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $255.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.36. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

