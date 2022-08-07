Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $305.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $274.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.38.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $255.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.12 and its 200 day moving average is $191.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,668,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.