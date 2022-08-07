PaySign (PAYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. PaySign has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PaySign had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PaySign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PaySign Stock Performance

PAYS stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. PaySign has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PaySign stock. State Street Corp raised its position in PaySign, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Rating ) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.21% of PaySign worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of PaySign to $2.80 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

PaySign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

