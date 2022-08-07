Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PPL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.53.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$45.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$37.02 and a one year high of C$53.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total transaction of C$757,216.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at C$555,292.10. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total transaction of C$757,216.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at C$555,292.10. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at C$903,888.85. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 235 shares of company stock valued at $10,475 and sold 52,006 shares valued at $2,679,518.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.