Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Barclays

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

PENN opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.23.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,983,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 73,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

