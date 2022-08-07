PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.
PennantPark Investment Stock Down 0.5 %
PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Investment
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PennantPark Investment Company Profile
PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.
