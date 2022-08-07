Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Penumbra Trading Up 16.6 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -320.82 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $293.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451 shares of company stock worth $57,968. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.