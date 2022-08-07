PetIQ (PETQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $519.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 3,600 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,403.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $134,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at $358,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,400 shares of company stock worth $158,982 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PetIQ by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 700,358 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at $3,842,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

