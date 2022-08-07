PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 1.5 %
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.45.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Increases Dividend
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
