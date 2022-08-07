Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.98.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,761,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.