Piper Sandler Cuts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $39.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Doximity had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Doximity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

