Piper Sandler Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $70.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.10. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,548,852.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,448 shares of company stock worth $4,665,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 45.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 22.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 29.1% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 256,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

