Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $24.11

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $25.42. Plug Power shares last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 414,669 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Plug Power Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 379.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 55,704 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Plug Power by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 128,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 36,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

