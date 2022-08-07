Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NYSE PII opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.57. Polaris has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $135.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.69.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Polaris by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,427,000 after acquiring an additional 140,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,093,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

