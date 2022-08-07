Porch Group (PRCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Porch Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Porch Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Porch Group Trading Up 15.5 %

PRCH opened at $2.24 on Friday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $49,988.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 273,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 288,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

