Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of PTLO opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Portillo’s has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.89 million and a PE ratio of -69.95.

Insider Activity

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.